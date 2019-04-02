Hat-trick hero Martyn Waghorn hails spirit in Derby County squad

Hat-trick hero Martyn Waghorn has said strength in depth will be key to Derby County’s hopes of securing promotion this season, even if it means quality players are left out of the starting eleven.

Waghorn’s treble helped the Rams to a 6-1 win at home to Rotherham United on Saturday which ended a 17-day break from matches in style.

And Waghorn says the spirit in the squad has been sky high.

He told RamsTV: “A few of the lads missed out on Saturday and they will be bitterly disappointed, but it shows the quality in the team.

“It shows everyone has to be on it and work hard because there is always someone knocking on the door behind you to take your place so it’s good for everyone.

“We had that little break after the Stoke game a few weeks ago and since then, training has been right at it. It’s been hard, it’s been good, it’s been intense but the boys have loved it.”

Attention now turns to Saturday as Derby head to London to face a Brentford side sat comfortably in mid-table.

The Rams came from a goal down inside minute to eventually beat the Bees 3-1 earlier in the season at Pride Park, and Waghorn knows another tough task lies in store for him and his team-mates.

He said: “Brentford are a very good footballing side.

“They play attractive football but that also gives us a chance to do what we do best which is press high, win the ball back high up the pitch and they leave opportunities for us.

“They did it here and we blew them away with a 15-20-minute spell which killed the game off when we won 3-1.

“We know what they are about but we are going to go there with confidence.”