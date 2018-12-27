Heath thrilled by Alfreton Town win at Boston United

Manager Billy Heath was a satisfied man after seeing Alfreton Town win for the first time ever at Boston United on Boxing Day.

Reece Styche's sixth minute goal was enough to secure the points and a first win at York Street in 57 years of trying.

And Heath was delighted his side's game plan paid off.

He said: "We did ever so well. We got the early goal and we knew we needed to pressure them. We knew we couldn't allow them to play or get any real rhythm and I think apart from the last 20 minutes where their shape went out the window and they were throwing as many bodies forward as they could, we defended really well.

"We were magnificent as a team, not just the back four.

"I think as well we have more of an understanding now of what we need to do and going the other way we created some great chances. We could have easilly had four goals - we hit the crossbar and how the keeper has saved Tom Allan's header I don't know, from point blank range at a crucial stage of the game.

"I thought we would be home and dry with a second goal but I thought overall we deserved to win the game. They played with four forward but we got people in the right places."

Alfreton head to Southport on Saturday before facing Boston again, this time at the Impact Arena, on New Year's Day.