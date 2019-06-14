Ian Deakin leaves Ilkeston Town

Ian Deakin has left Ilkeston Town, it was confirmed late on Friday.

The goalkeeper-assistant manager, who has been with the Robins since July 2017, helped Steve Chettle build a team from scratch that went on to gain promotion in their first season.

Deakin said: “I want to thank everyone involved at the club for a successful two years both playing and coaching.

“To see the club back in the Evo-Stik given the circumstances is great to see and be a part of.

“The club on the field is left in a far better place than when I arrived, and I sincerely hope the club can progress and wish everyone involved nothing but success.”

Deakin also praised the fans for their support over the past two seasons.

“I would also like to thank the fans personally,” he added. “They are amongst the best I have encountered and have supported me throughout my time there.”

The club said Deakin’s vast knowledge of local non-league football was pivotal in the building of the squad for the 2017/18 campaign.

It added: “His biggest feat was persuading Chris Shaw to come out of retirement and pull on an Ilkeston shirt.”

Combining the roles of assistant manager and goalkeeper, Deakin helped the team go on a 14-game winning streak during the 2017/18 season, starting with the 5-1 win over Mickleover RBL in the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

Chairman Alan Hardy said: “He’s been a brilliant servant and we owe him a massive debt of gratitude for his tremendous work, especially in the early days of assembling a promotion-winning squad.

“We wish him every success in the world, both on the pitch and off it.”

Robins manager Lee Fowler added: “I’m disappointed that he’s going, he played a key part in the building of this club and he helped me out massively when I came to Ilkeston.

“We’ve built up a mutual trust amongst the staff here at Ilkeston he’ll be a big loss to everyone, the staff, the players and the fans.

“I wish him all the best; he’ll be a great manager when he’s ready to make that move.”