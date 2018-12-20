Ilkeston Town appoint Lee Fowler as their new manager

Ilkeston Town FC have confirmed the appointment of Lee Fowler as first team manager.

Former Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Kidderminster midfielder Fowler has developed a credible reputation in non-league football, most recently playing a leading role at Nuneaton Town FC in the National League North.

He will work closely together with assistant manager Ian Deakin and the Robins' existing backroom staff as they aim to maintain their place at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Ilkeston Town owner and chairman Alan Hardy said: “The achievements of the team and the club to date have been quite remarkable. We are set up for success and it’s paramount that we continue to move forward, primarily in terms of achieving a second successive promotion.

“Lee’s application towards researching the role, current position and areas of focus has been refreshing; he has an incredible zest for coaching and management and seems most obsessed with the idea of taking the club to the higher echelons of non-league.

“His experience with both Tamworth and Nuneaton Town will be invaluable to our success. Playing a leading role at both, he is well-versed in the tactical and technical aspects of the game, but also in man-management. We have a talented squad and resources at our disposal, and a healthy lead at the top of the table. Maintaining the momentum is key.

“As Lee’s first role in first-team management, Ilkeston Town is the natural progression in his football journey. Underpinned by the excellent coaching staff already in place, I’ve no doubt he will excel in the role and realise the aspirations of club and supporters alike.”

Robins chief operating officer Anthony Redwood echoed the chairman’s thoughts.

“Having met with Lee on a number of occasions recently, and having known him over the years, he has grown into a promising and aspiring young manager,” he said.

“Due to changes in management twice this term, the squad have naturally been unsettled, although to their credit their performances have not reflected anything other than professionalism and class. It is no coincidence that we have continued to flourish.

“A manager has a wider responsibility than just what happens on the grass. Lee has shown a desire to embrace the role wholeheartedly, to support the launch of our new Academy, to take on community engagement and to tie in with the needs of our supporters.

“I’m confident his relationships with players, staff and supporters will make him quite popular at the New Manor Ground. He shares my views on success and club values; he really is a perfect fit.”

Fowler, who played for over 20 clubs in his 19-year playing career and made three Wales U21 appearances, will oversee training this evening and take his place in the technical area for Saturday’s away trip to Coventry United.