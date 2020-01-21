Ilkeston Town appoint Wayne Hallcro as assistant manager

Wayne Hallcro has been appointed as Ilkeston Town’s assistant manager.

Hallcro has extensive experience throughout non-league football as a player, manager and coach, including being part of the management team that guided Grantham Town to promotion to the NPL Premier Division in 2012, pipping Ilkeston FC to the title in the process.

He has joined the Robins initially until the end of the season with a view to continuing in the role beyond the summer.

He said: “Ilkeston is always one of those places that has been very attractive in a football sense when it comes to the fan base, the fact it’s a good, welcoming club and the facilities that are here.

“I’ve known Martin Carruthers since we were kids and we’ve closely followed each other’s playing and coaching careers.

“We sing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to football and he’s seen it serve me well whilst working alongside Jimmy Albans and he’s also had lots of success too.”

Hallcro now wants to see Ilkeston produce a strong finish to the season.

He said: “There are still lots of points to play for and a great chance to make what might be seen as an average season, much better. The fans will want to see that mentality. We need to achieve some consistency and get the best out of these players.

“That begins this weekend with the visit of the league leaders, Leek. We can’t expect them to roll us over – we need to get into them, see what they’ve got in return and give ourselves a stepping stone.”