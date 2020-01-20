Ilkeston Town boss Carruthers: The wins will come

Ilkeston Town boss Martin Carruthers believes his players can get back to winning ways – once they begin to show more confidence in their ability.

The Robins are without a win in seven games and are currently seven points outside the NPL South East play-off zone, with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Wisbech in store this weekend.

And Carruthers knows that one win could work wonders for his side, if they can have the confidence to play as he wants them to play.

He said: "We're not daft. Wins breed confidence and sometimes you just need a bit of luck to maybe scrape a win and get confidence up and running again, but it’ll come and we’ll have two good training sessions again this week and ram home the message to the players to be creative as we have the players to do that and to get goals in abundance.

“You take nothing for granted in this league. Kevin Ward [manager] has gone in there and revitalised Wisbech and they've picked up big time, so we know it'll be tough on a difficult pitch, but we'll get the lads to play as they have for much of the last couple of games in terms of getting the ball down and playing football and let's hope we can get that win.”

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield saw a poor first-half followed by an improved second, once Carruthers had tried to instil more belief into his players that they had the quality to do damage.

He said: “It was the classic game of two halves. We were very poor in the first-half and lucky to only go in at half-time one down as we'd ridden our luck and Sheffield were the better team, moving the ball around better and with more quality in the final third.

“It was disappointing because all week, all we’d worked on was passing the ball and rammed into the players that we want to play football, passing out from the back, playing through the thirds and linking up play well, but they didn’t give us that in the first-half.

“So we got them in at half-time and told them to be brave and do as we’d asked. They are good enough and did that in the second-half, playing much better and on another day we might even have nicked it.

“Sheffield had some chances at the end and Ross Durrant pulled off some good saves again, but overall, and after such a poor first-half, the boys deserved credit for the much better second period.”