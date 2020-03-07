Ilkeston Town boss Carruthers: ‘We’ll give it everything’

Martin Carruthers says he’s determined to see his Ilkeston own side continue to win games and in turn their pursuit of the play-off places.

The Robins are only two points outside the play-off zone but all teams above and below them have various numbers of games in hand.

But with seven matches still on Ilkeston’s radar, Carruthers says all his players can do is keep on racking up the points.

He said after Saturday’s win at Market Drayton: “Results have gone our way again so we’ll just keep going, try and keep winning between now and the end of the season and see where it gets us.

“We’ve won three in a row, two of them on the road and with only one goal conceded and that’s huge for us. If you don’t concede you’ve always got a chance as this team will always create opportunities and score goals given the players in the team.

“Our set pieces are excellent and we have players like Wellsy and Kole Lambert who can score goals. The defence have been excellent too but we’ve defended from the front with the two banks of four and out of possession now our work ethic and shape looks really good and we look difficult to score against.”

Midfielder Ben Clarke was in the Robins side at the weekend, a player Carruthers has been pleased to sign in recent days.

He said: “I’ve been trying to sign Ben for the last couple of seasons at the clubs I've been at but for one reason or another it’s never happened.

"He’s a player with real potential and ability and it's about getting him back to that level we know he can play at.

“If he lives up to that potential he’ll be a great asset to the club.”

Ilkeston will now head to mid-table Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday aiming to make it four wins out of four.

Carruthers added: ”James Cullingworth is away on a pre-arranged holiday so we’ll have to make an enforced change for that but that means it's another opportunity for someone else to come in and stake a claim for a place.

“We’ll keep doing what we're doing, train hard again, work on some set pieces as I still think we can do better with our movement, and keep working hard because everything is there for us now and all we want to do is keep winning between now and the end of the season, give the fans what they deserve and who knows?”