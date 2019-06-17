Ilkeston Town boss Lee Fowler will treasure the memories as his No.2 is axed and coaching duo quit

Ilkeston Town manager Lee Fowler today spoke of his sadness to lose assistant manager Ian Deakin to club cost-cutting as well as coaches Craig Swinscoe and Martin Lewnch, who quit over the decision.

The shock news over Deakin was given to Fowler at a budget meeting with chairman Alan Hardy.

“Of course I’m disappointed to lose the three key people I had in the trenches with me,” said Fowler.

“As I said over the weekend to my staff, we have all lost mates.

“We built friendships and a working relationship and nobody can take that and the memories away.

DEAKIN ON HIS SUDDEN DEPARTURE

“Deaks will be a great manager once he makes that transition due to the fact he can empathise with people and manage people.

“We built an open and honest transparency which is probably the reason we clicked more at first as it was common ground, forgetting badges and what you had done in the game.”

Fowler added: “Players, staff and anyone in life want to feel respected and valued and I think myself and Ian have that quality and added a great work ethic.

“I will be in contact daily and he will already be going out to watch games at all levels to keep active and on the ball.

“I would like to say a big thanks to Deaks, Swinny and Lenchy for making me feel welcome.”