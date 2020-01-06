Ilkeston Town boss Martin Carruthers vows to sort defensive problems

Martin Carruthers lamented the defensive errors that cost Ilkeston Town against Stamford last weekend and vowed to put things right.

The Robins were beaten by a strong Stamford side 4-2 at the New Manor Ground despite initially taking the lead and then levelling at 2-2 before half-time.

But they ultimately lost the game and Carruthers says he’s keen to put things right given his team are now five games without a win.

He said: “It was very disappointing again as it was another four goals conceded at home.

“Apart from the clean sheet against Sutton Coldfield and a good display at Belper, we’ve been a shambles defensively, conceding cheap goals due to basic schoolboy errors.

“It has to stop. I’ll be sitting down with the owners and looking at where we’ll go with it all.

“It’s been really frustrating as we have got quality players who are not performing to the levels we require and there’s too much inconsistency.”

Ilkeston now prepare to make the trip to Spalding United on Saturday keen to get a win that could gain them some crucial momentum as they try to maintain their position in and around the top five.

Carruthers said: “We’ve had a tough run of games against some very good sides. The upcoming run looks more appealing on paper but it’s up to us now. A win does wonders for confidence and that can give you the momentum to go on a run, although it’ll have to be a heck of a run now.

“We tried to keep the same team after a positive performance at Belper but too many didn’t meet those standards so we need to look at that.”