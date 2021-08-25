Ilkeston Town build momentum ahead of Bank Holiday contests

Jack Rogers has a shot on goal at Quorn.

Tuesday night’s 4-0 thumping of Daventry Town, hot on the heels of the weekend’s FA Cup victory over Quorn, pleased Robins boss Martin Carruthers.

Remaye Campbell opened the scoring in the fifth minute with Zak Goodson adding a second at Daventry just two minutes later. Seconds half goals from Charlie Wakefield and Alexander Troke completed the rout.

“Very good, very comfortable,” Caruthers reflected.

"We said at the start it was very important to score early on. You can win games in the first 15 minutes if you start with the right tempo.

"We ended up getting four, it could have been five or six. Happy with the clean sheet as well.”

Town now turn their attentions to Saturday’s arrival of Bedworth United and Monday’s trip to Belper Town (both 3pm).

"Winning becomes as habit,” Carruthers added.

"We said that clean sheets and goals breed confidence.

"It’ll be a very tough game against Bedworth on Saturday, but a good test for us Saturday and Monday.”

The Robins will travel to league rivals Halesowen Town in the FA Cup on September 4.

Martin Carruthers' side booked their place in the first round qualifying following Saturday's victory at United Counties League Premier Division North opponents Quorn.

Charlie Wakefield handed Town a 13th-minute lead only for Leke Shodunke to level a matter of second later.

However, Alexander Troke had the final say with a 68th minute penalty.

"It was a difficult game. I thought we started well and scored a fantastic goal," Carruthers added. "We switched off and gave the ball away (for the equaliser). In fairness to the lad, it was a good finish.

"We never got a foothold in the first half. It was their cup final and they raised their game.

"They were good value and it was difficult to break them down. But luckily we got the penalty at the end to finish them off."

Carruthers was also pleased to get back to winning ways, making changes following the 3-2 midweek defeat to Sporting Khalsa.

"Winning mentality is everything in football. I tried to freshen it up and the lads who came in did a real good job," he added.

Alfreton Town are still looking for their first points – and first goal – of the National League North season.

Billy Heath’s side travel to Darlington on Saturday (KO 3pm) and entertain Chorley on Bank Holiday Monday (KO 3pm).

The Reds were beaten 1-0 at home by 10-man Brackley Town on Saturday.

Staveley Miners Welfare will go into a Northern Counties East League Premier Division double on the back of a big victory.

Tomas Poole and Declan Howe both bagged braces while Charlie Oglesby was also on target in a 5-1 home win over Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Saturday.