Ilkeston Town hit for seven by Basford United as £1,200 raised for injured Malachi Lavelle-Moore

Basford United thrashed Ilkeston Town 7-1 in their pre-season game at Greenwich Avenue, while simultaneously raising around £1,200 for the injured Malachi Lavelle-Moore.

Basford started brightly and were two goals up by the 20th minute thanks to Liam Hearn and Kane Richards. Elliot Reeves pulled one back for Ilkeston and Hearn converted a penalty, all before half-time.

Courey Grantham netted Basford’s fourth and fifth before Conor Green made it six just seconds later. James Carvell headed in the seventh goal for the home side right at the death.

Basford thanked all those who attended and donated to help Malachi.

Basford host Mansfield Town at Greenwich Avenue on Tuesday, kick-off 7.30pm.