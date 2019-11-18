Ilkeston Town make double signing as Kole Lambert and Danny Racchi join the Robins

Ilkeston Town have secured the signings of two players with higher level experience as they aim to maintain their push for promotion.

Striker Kole Lambert has recently been a member of Norwich City’s squad, while midfielder Danny Racchi has featured in both the Football League and Scottish Premier League.

Lambert, 19, came through the youth setups at Nottingham Forest and Notts County and enjoyed a succesful spell at Basford United that earned him a move to then Championship side Norwich City.

Robins boss Mark Clifford said: “I am pleased to have Kole sign today as a player. He is a great young talent, who is looking to get back on track with his football.

“As soon as I heard he was available I set about securing his services, and after he came to watch the match on Saturday.

Despite the result, he was taken aback by the support from the fans and the general set up and the way we do things. He has had previous interest from league and Premier League clubs, and hopefully going to be a great addition for us.”

Racchi has experience in the Football League with Huddersfield Town and Bury, as well as in the Scottish Premier League with Kilmarnock for whom he scored at Celtic Park in an SPL match.

He has also featured for Valur in the Icelandic Premier Division, Tamworth, Wrexham, York City and Torquay United and was most recently at Grantham Town.

Clifford said: “I’m really happy to have secured the services of Danny who has a wealth of experience and is a leader on and off the pitch.

“He will fit into to style of play and give us more steel defensively in the midfield area.”