Ilkeston Town name Martin McIntosh as their new manager

Martin McIntosh has been named as the new manager of Ilkeston Town.

The 47-year-old Scotsman most recently spent six years in charge at Buxton in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, having previously been manager at Worksop Town.

He enjoyed a long playing career both north and south of the border, including a spell in the Scottish Premier League at Hibernian and several years playing in the Championship for Stockport County, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town. He made over 500 professional appearances in central defence.

McIntosh, who was one of over 20 applicants for the role, worked alongside close friend and current Robins assistant manager Ian Deakin at Buxton, and says he is thrilled to have taken on the challenge at the New Manor Ground where he replaces Steve Chettle.

He said: "I met with the chairman and chief operating officer last week in a meeting that was also attended by Steve Chettle, and I was immediately impressed by the drive and ambition to move the club forward and get them back into the higher echelons of non-league football.

"Their ambition matches mine and this will be a fantastic opportunity to be part of a great club with excellent support."

McIntosh, who left Buxton in February, says he's been keen to get back into football after several months out.

"I applied for one or two other roles but this one appealed to me most," he said.

"I've been to see a couple of games at Ilkeston recently and have been really impressed with the players here as well as the support - it's a club that's really going places.

"The thing about this role is that I'm coming into a club that is top of the league and flying, which is a rare situation to be in but a very fortunate one. With that in mind I don't plan to make any radical changes at all and there will be a gradual transition given Ian Deakin has led the team so well in recent games.

"Some superb foundations have been laid by Steve and his will be big boots to fill.

"There will be scope to bring in one or two players if required but there is a very close squad of over 20 players at Ilkeston and it's important that isn't disrupted. I'm looking forward to working with Deaks again, who was my goalkeeper at Buxton for two years, and his help and knowledge, along with those of the other coaches at Ilkeston, will be crucial.

"So I'll be present at the next couple of games and will input where necessary, gradually taking things on fully after we've had some training sessions."

Ilkeston chairman Alan Hardy said: “Since our inception just 14 months ago, we have established some solid foundations both on and off the pitch which has been reflected in the results.

“Steve Chettle has been the catalyst for all things football at the Club from day one, and given Steve’s achievements in the past year, together with his impeccable attitude and commitment, it was vital that we took a measured approach to finding the right person as his successor.

“Martin was a stand-out candidate throughout the recruitment process, and his experience and expertise in the Northern Premier League will perfectly complement the existing management team.

“He has already enjoyed an excellent start to his managerial career and I am hugely impressed with his knowledge and attention to detail. His manner and conduct make him the ideal man for the role and he has a real desire to help take the Club on our journey up through the non-league pyramid.

“It’s imperative that we maintain the consistency that has earned us our achievements to date, particularly the backroom staff and players who have again excelled this term. Martin shares these beliefs, but he will also be given the freedom to express himself in the role and put his own stamp on it – it’s important he does so.

“Very rarely will a new manager inherit a team at the top of the table, but I’m excited to see how he takes to the responsibilities and I’ve no doubt the positive run of form will continue.

“I cannot express my thanks to Steve for the fine job he has done since last summer. The manner in which he conducts himself has helped get the club to where it needs to be. Martin will now take the lead in taking us forward once more, with a successive promotion the obvious goal for this season” explained the chairman.

“My thanks also to Ian Deakin, Craig Swinscoe, Simon Bryant and Martin Lench for their sterling work over recent weeks. They are integral to sustaining the high standards we have set and supporting Martin in the next chapter of our story.”