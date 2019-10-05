Ilkeston Town produce stunning comeback to beat Sheffield FC

Ilkeston Town recovered from being 2-0 down with 22 minutes left to record a sensational win at Sheffield FC on Saturday.

The result was aided by a debut goal for Tom Fielding, signed from Mansfield on loan just 24 hours earlier, and sealed by Tom Marshall's winner in stoppage time.

A goalless first-half saw Chris Robertson head just wide for the visitors and Rod Orlando-Young see an effort tipped over the bar, while Reco Fyfe's header went close and the hosts hit the crossbar.

After Ross Durrant had pulled off a fine double save early in the second-half, Sheffield went in front on 53 minutes when Mitchell Dunne's cross was turned into his own net by Robertson.

And it was soon 2-0 when Rian McLean headed home the hosts' second.

However, Fielding entered the fray and within minutes was on the scoresheet, as he drove forward and powered an effort home to reduce the arrears.

And two minutes later the scores were level as Fielding this time was the creator for Shaun Harrad to fire home for the equaliser.

Then, just as it seemed the points would be shared, Tom Marshall smashed home a header in the second minute of stoppage time to secure the win for the visitors.

Next up is a trip to Bedworth United in the FA Trophy on Saturday, October 12.