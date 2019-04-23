Ilkeston Town put seven past Dunkirk to return to top spot

Three goals in as many second half minutes helped Ilkeston Town return to the top of the table as they beat Dunkirk 7-0 on Easter Monday

It leaves them just needing a win from their final game at Loughborough University on Saturday to seal the title, unless second-placed Walsall Wood can overturn a goal difference currently four goals in Ilkeston's favour.

Rod Orlando-Young opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game and nine minutes later Tim Hopkinson added a second. Jamie Walker added a third goal at the end of the half.

The goals continued to come in the second half as Kyle Perry got his name on the score sheet. Alex Marshall added a fifth just after the hour mark and a minute later Lavell White made it six.

The seventh and final goal came just after the sixth when Hopkinson added his second of the afternoon.

Lee Fowler made five changes from the side that lost to Walsall Wood on Saturday. Perry, Orlando-Young, Hopkinson, Reco Fyfe and Kyle Dixon all came into the starting XI. Matt Baker, Alex Marshall and Fabian Smith dropped to the bench with Billy Bennett and Jermain Hollis not being included due to injury.

The hosts failed to take advantage of their fast start and found themselves a goal down in the 12th minute. Elliott Reeves played Orlando-Young through on goal and he kept his composure to slot past Richard Stainsby.

Ilkeston continued to pile on the pressure and they had a second in the 21st minute. Perry rolled the ball to Hopkinson who was denied by Stainsby before tapping in the rebound. Dixon then looked to get involved in the action when he burst into the area but the Dunkirk defence did well to stop him getting a shot off and get the ball clear for a corner.

Jermaine Palmer went close for the hosts, glancing his header just past the upright. Up the other end White forced Stainsby into a smart save at his near post, either side of Walker and Dixon shooting wide.

Hopkinson was inches away meeting Reeves’ ball in before the Robins added a third. Dixon cut inside and was fouled on the edge of the area. From the subsequent free kick Walker curled the ball into the bottom corner, which was followed by the half-time whistle.

Ilkeston had a fourth goal shortly after the restart. Walker and Orlando-Young linked up well down the left and the latter picked out Perry in the middle who rolled the ball into the bottom corner. Straight from the restart the pair linked up again, this time winning a corner that Walker headed just wide.

With just under half an hour left Alex Marshall added a fifth. He beat the offside trap and calmly placed the ball into the back of the net. Just a minute later White got the sixth, flicking in Alex Marshall’s curling cross from inside the area.

Ilkeston made it three goals in as many minutes when Hopkinson added his second of the game. The ball came to the forward inside the area and he squeezed it into the far corner of the net

The Robins went looking for more goals as Alex Marshall chipped just over the bar when the ball dropped to him in the area. Perry then saw a volley palmed away by Stainsby for a corner that came to nothing. The woodwork then denied the visitors, as Walker’s effort from the edge of the area came back off the underside of the bar in what was the last real chance of the game.