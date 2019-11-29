Ilkeston Town sign Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain from Notts County

Ilkeston Town have brought in Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain on a one-month loan from Notts County.

The 21-year-old midfielder is the younger brother of Liverpool and England star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and has made two first team appearances for the Magpies.

Ilkeston’s head of football Mark Clifford said: “I’m really pleased to get this one over the line. We know the quality that he possesses, and he will go straight into the team to face Kidsgrove tomorrow.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain began his career with Portsmouth, with loan spells at clubs including Eastbourne Borough and Oxford City coming before his move to Meadow Lane.