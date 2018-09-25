Ilkeston Town sign former skipper Matt Baker as Jemson departs

Ilkeston Town saw one centre-half arrive and another depart today as a former favourite returned.

Matt Baker came through the Robins academy and spent seven years at the New Manor Ground before leaving for Grantham Town, also spending time with Buxton and Redditch United.

During the 2015/16 season, at the age of 21, he was made captain, a job he took to with ease and earned the respect of his fellow team mates and fans. At the end of the 2016/17 season, he was voted Supporters Player of the Season.

Baker said: “This club means a lot to me, it gave me a chance in the academy as a 16-year-old and the chance to progress through to senior football. Ilkeston Town is showing a lot of ambition and everyone is aiming to get the club back to where it once was.”

“Martin McIntosh played a big part in me coming back to the New Manor Ground, I really enjoyed my time working with him at Buxton, so I’m looking forward to teaming up again.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the fans and know that they will get behind this team and help create some good memories.”

Charlie Jemson, meanwhile, has left the club to join Southern Premier League side Tamworth having impressed for the Robins this season.