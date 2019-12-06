Ilkeston Town sign striker Kieran Wells

Ilkeston Towns’s new head coach Martin Carruthers has made his first signing by bringing in experience striker Kieran Wells.

Wells, 26, is a much-travelled attacker who has scored goals regularly wherever he’s played, with his past clubs including Eastwood, Basford, Heanor, Stamford, Hednesford Town, Gainsborough Trinity and most recently, Grantham Town.

He will go straight into the squad to face Sutton Coldfield Town at the New Manor Ground on Saturday.

Carruther said: “I'm absolutely delighted to have signed Kieran. Mark [Clifford] and I have worked with him in the past at Basford and he has always scored goals at every level he has played at.

“His energy, enthusiasm and personality will ensure he becomes a real crowd-pleaser and fans favourite I'm sure.

“I have followed him closely over the past few seasons and he has developed and improved as a player. He will become a real asset to the club."