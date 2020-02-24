Ilkeston Town striker Alex Marshall announces Robins departure

Striker Alex Marshall has announced he has left Ilkeston Town after three-and-a-half years with the club.

Local lad Marshall joined the Robins ahead of the newly-formed club’s first ever game at Uttoxeter Town back in 2017 and has been a regular in the front line ever since, with his brother Tom also a key member of the squad.

In a total of 68 appearances for Ilkeston, he scored 46 goals to help the club to back-to-back promotions from the Midland Football League Division One up to the NPL South East.

But opportunities have lessened this season with numerous other strikers having been competing for places at the New Manor Ground, although he has still managed ten goals in all competitions in this campaign, including a hat-trick inside the first 18 minutes against Loughborough Dynamo.

And now Marshall has cited the pursuit of more regular football as the main reason for his departure.

He posted on social media: “I’m gutted but I need to play regular football so I can start enjoying the game again.

“I have had some of my best footballing memories at this club, especially last season and the season before. Getting back-to-back promotions isn’t something many players can say they’ve done with their club.

“Thank you to everybody at the club, it’s been a pleasure and I’m hoping to still be a regular face down at the New Manor Ground when I can.

“The fans are the best in non-league by far and have been great to me and I have nothing but respect for that.”