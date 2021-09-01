Ilkeston Town to offer free entry to two league games

Fans will be able to watch Ilkeston for free at two league games.

Fans will not have to pay to attend the matches with Chasetown on Saturday, September 11 and the pre-Christmas fixture with Stamford on Saturday, December 18.

Advance tickets are not required nor available and free entry is offered to all in attendance at either fixture, including travelling supporters.

A club statement read: “All potential new visitors to the NMG are also welcome.

"We invite fans to come and experience a pint pitchside during the match, let the kids meet the players and to play on the stadium’s new 4G pitch after the game (subject to correct footwear) and feel part of a wonderful family atmosphere within one of non league football’s best venues.

“Hot and cold food is also available along with live Premier League football on a 150” screen both before and after each game.”

Ilkeston’s owners and investors have pumped huge resources into the club since taking over two years ago, including substantial improvements to the Robins’ changing rooms and dugout area with state-of-the-art seats providing an eye-catching backdrop to each game.

A new 4G pitch was laid during the summer, providing an important resource for the club, its junior section and hte wider community.