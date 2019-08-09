'It has been a heck of a journey,' says ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder John Bostock on his return to English football with Nottingham Forest

John Bostock says it's the right time for him to return to English football.

John Bostock

The former Crystal Palace midfielder was tipped for big things when he was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

Since then he has had a clutch of loan spells in the Football League and spent time abroad, most recently with Toulouse.

He sealed his return to English football on transfer deadline day by penning a season-long loan at Nottingham Forest.

"I'm delighted and really happy to be here," the 27-year-old told nottinghamforest.co.uk.

"It has been a long time away from English football, it has been a heck of a journey for me and one I certainly didn't expect when I left England in 2013.

"I always said that if the right project came along then I'd want to come back home so it was a no-brainer for me when Forest came calling.

"At this time it my career, Nottingham Forest is definitely the right place for me."

Bostock, a former England age group international, said speaking to Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi convinced him the City Ground was right for him.

"I had a conversation with the gaffer and having heard his philosophy and his outlook on football, it was a huge attraction for me," he said.

"Of course I know the club anyway but it excites me that I've got a chance to help create a new history and be part of something special.

"I've played in France for some time now and had previous experience with French coaches and I understand a little bit of their mentality so I felt comfortable speaking to him straight away. I even tried to speak a bit of French to him which I think he appreciated!"

He arrives at a club which is well-stocked in central midfield and getting into the team is his prime objective.

"I'm a ball-playing midfielder, I like to get on the ball and create chances and score goals.

"Of course I need to try and fight my way into the team and play in whichever role the coach wants me to play but I've had a good pre-season so now I'm fit and raring to go," he added.