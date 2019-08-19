Kieran Dowell anticipates exciting encounter as Derby County prepare for Bristol City visit

Kieran Dowell is expecting an exciting encounter when Bristol City visit Pride Park on Tuesday night.

The Rams are unbeaten so far this season and will go into the match with Lee Johnson's men aiming to build on two straight draws in the Sky Bet Championship.

And on-loan midfielder Dowell believes it will be an intriguing encounter in a tactical sense.

He told RamsTV: "They have played a couple of systems so far this season, whether it be four or five at the back, so we have got to be ready for both.

“We changed at the weekend so it’s just how the game goes. They are a good young team with good attacking players but I think it will be a really good attacking game with two teams going for it.”

Dowell says he has enjoyed his time with the Rams so far since arriving from Everton, under the tutelage of Dutchman Phillip Cocu.

He said: "I’m loving it with the staff and the lads. I came in the summer and everyone is starting to get to grips with what he wants to do, and we need to trust each other on the ball and be brave on the ball.

“He [Cocu] likes to play football, play through the thirds and then it’s about doing it in the final third which is the hardest place to do it.

“Every manager has their own way of dealing with players and our gaffer is really intelligent and you can have a really good conversation with him about football as well.

“He is approachable and will talk to you about what you need to do. If you have any questions then he is willing to help you.

“That’s his character. He is thinking more in his head than he shows. As much as he is not shouting and screaming, he has got that respect that he is taking it all in.

“At the same time, you have to always be at your best.”