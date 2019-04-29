Lampard calls for focus ahead of crucial week for Derby County

Frank Lampard says his Derby County side must stay focused on the job in hand as they aim to cement their play-off place this week.

The Rams head to Swansea City on Wednesday night, with three points likely to all but seal their top six place.

And having seen his side earn a crucial 2-0 win at fellow play-off contenders Bristol City on Saturday, Lampard wants more of the same in Wales.

He told RamsTV: "It was a great result over a close rival at the weekend. The players did really well and really fought hard for the win in a difficult game.

“We were pleased with that. The support we had there gave a really good feeling after the game. It is very important to quickly bring it back and realise that we can’t get over excited, yet.

“Without a doubt we need to keep calm and focused because we need to get more points to make sure. We are in a nice position and the feeling is good but we need to focus.

“I think we are certainly entitled to enjoy the result on Saturday night. As usual with games, there were lots of positives in terms of the fact that we won ad certain elements of our game, but there are always improve on.

“I saw that and we will try and change some small details so we can keep going and keep improving. Swansea are a different challenge completely. They are playing very well at the moment, particularly at home and we need to be ready.”

Swansea are now playing for pride after seeing what hopes they had left of reaching the play-offs ended by a 2-2 draw against Hull on Saturday, but Lampard is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “They made a run and are playing good football. The club is in a transition after coming down from the Premier League. They are a dangerous team for us.

“They are not in a position now to fight for the play-offs, but that can sometimes give them the freedom as well. I don’t think we should take anything for granted, I certainly won’t. It will be a tough match.

“When you are in form and playing well, as they are, you want to keep that going. There is no reason that they would come off it.

“It is a game in front of their home fans and they will try and give everything to get a result in their favour.

“We will always approach it with a positive attitude to try and win the game. A win puts us very, very close and then goal difference would come into play slightly.

“Whatever happens, West Brom on the weekend will have a lot on it because it might be something where we need a result or we need to be sure we push it home, but we have Wednesday to handle first.”

With some good form behind them, momentum is good as far as the Rams are concerned and carrying that into a potential play-off campaign could be key.

“I get scared of the word momentum,” Lampard added. “I think momentum can make you relax when you start talking about it.

“We have certainly picked up some good points in the run in which has put us in contention after a difficult period that we had where we had our injuries and we weren’t winning games, particularly away from home.

“That momentum has only come because of the players, it is only because of their work and their focus, their desire and determination to get results. The minute that drops we will be in trouble, so we must continue to do that.”