Lampard feels Derby County should have won Bristol City encounter

Frank Lampard felt frustrated not to have picked up three points as Derby County drew 1-1 with Bristol City on Saturday.

Martyn Waghorn's goal earned Derby a point after Jamie Paterson had earlier put City in front, the result seeing the Rams drop to fifth in the table despite this being their fourth game unbeaten.

MATCH REPORT HERE

But Lampard felt his side should have won the game.

He said: "We started really well and were very impressive in the first 25 minutes or so but then a mistake cost us a goal and that lifted them.

"So I was then impressed with our response to get level but we just didn't have enough in the second-half despite being patient and not bowing under pressure from the fans when trying to move the ball.

"City played their part and respect to them as they could have won it late on were it not for an outstanding save from Scott Carson at the end, but it's frustrating not to have won the game."

Lampard refused to criticise skipper Richard Keogh whose error gifted City the opening goal.

He said: "Mistakes happen to the best of them and Richard has bailed us out on many occasions this season so I don't hold it against him in the slightest. As a player you just have to take the support of your team-mates and the crowd and go again and he went on to have a very good game."

The Rams now head to Sheffield United on Boxing Day in fifth place at the half way stage, with Lampard adding: "I'm pleased with where we are but not overly so as we could be higher but we're playing together and with passion to make the fans happy and we now prepare for a tough festive period."