Lampard: 'We did everything but score' - Derby County 0-0 Blackburn

Frank Lampard hailed what he described as the best Rams performance he's seen so far this season, but lamented the lack of a winning goal

The Rams couldn't find a way through against a resolute Rovers defence, keeper David Raya forced into several saves to frustrate the Rams.

But Lampard took heart from what he felt was a more complete display than any other this campaign.

He said: "That was the kind of performance I want out of us. We should really have been two or three up at half-time and if we'd scored five or six in all I don't think anyone could have complained.

"We were confident in all areas of the pitch, won the ball back plenty, had great movement - it was a performance with everything but the goals to win it.

"We defended well too once again which is very pleasing. They got in once or twice but you expect that."

Lampard is now striving for consistency in the hope that kind of display can be replicated on a more regular basis and bring with it more points.

He said: "I don't like the up and down element so far. It's hard to get consistency with so many new players here but hopefully that will come and we're showing signs of that."

The Rams' young players again drew praise with Lampard adding: "Jayden Bogle was incredible in the first-half and Mason Mount did everything but score and I really felt for him, especially with the free-kick that hit the post."

The Rams drop to eighth in the table and are next in action on Saturday when Brentford will be the visitors to Pride Park.