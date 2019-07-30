Leeds United have £15m striker bid rejected, Nottingham Forest close in on Wolves forward, Aston Villa ready to offer Kalvin Phillips big wage increase - and the rest of Tuesday's Championship rumours

Leeds United are said to have been quoted a £22m fee for SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, after apparently having a £15m bid rejected on Monday. (Tutto Mercato)

Brentford are understood to be close to signing Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia, who scored six goals for Polish side Piast Gliwice last season. (West London Sport)

Nottingham Forest are believed to be moving closer to securing a loan deal for Wolves forward Rafa Mir, who has five goals in ten games for Spain's U20 side. (Nottingham Post)

Aston Villa are rumoured to be readying a £60k-per-week (six times his reported current wage) for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, as they continue their efforts to lure the midfielder to Villa Park. (Football Insider)

Chris Hughton has emerged as the bookies' favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job, despite the club confirming Lee Bullen will be in charge for next weekend's clash against Reading. (Sky Bet)

Sheffield United look closer to landing Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie, with the club understood to be consider a bid that could rise to around £20m. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough have apparently turned their attentions towards Torino forward Lucas Boye, but face competition from AEK Athens to land the Argentinian ace. (Sport Witness)

West Bromwich Albion could be set to continue with their pursuit for Basel striker Albian Ajeti, despite hitting a stumbling block over his wage demands. (Express & Star)

Birmingham City striker Isaac Vassell has seen his move to Luton Town delayed, with the Blues eager to secure a replacement before they sell. (The 72)