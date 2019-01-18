Leicester City defender joins Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O’Neill has moved to solve his side’s defensive crisis ahead of the visit of Bristol City on Saturday.

Central defender Yohan Benalouane has joined for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City, signing an 18-month contract at the City Ground.

Benalouane, a Tunisian international, started his career at Saint-Etienne in France and has played in Italy for Parma, Atalanta and most recently Fiorentina.

He moved to Leicester in 2015 and helped the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2016.