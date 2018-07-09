Local clubs set out on the FA Cup trail

Local clubs now know who they will be facing at the start of their 2018/19 Emirates FA Cup trail after the first two draws of the competition were made.

A total of 736 clubs have entered this season’s FA Cup, with 368 of those starting their campaign on Saturday, 11th August when 184 extra preliminary round ties will be played across the country. Each winning club will collect £2,250 from the FA prize fund while the losers will receive £750.

Eighteen clubs will make their FA Cup debuts this term, with all of them entering the competition in its preliminary stage.

Local ties in the Extra-Preliminary round on 11th August are: Long Eaton United v St Andrews, Sleaford Town v South Normanton Athletic, Heather St Johns v Kimberley Miners Welfare, Kirby Muxloe v AFC Mansfield, Clipstone v Barton Town, Lutterworth Town v Heanor Town, Worksop Town v Shepshed Dynamo, Rainworth MW v Dunkirk, Staveley MW v Boston Town, Teversal v Loughborough University, Oadby Town v Shirebrook Town, and Quorn v Belper United.

The Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round draw for Saturday, 25th August then pits:

Heather St Johns v Oadby Town or Shirebrook Town or Kimberley Miners Welfare, Staveley MW or Boston Town v Lutterworth Town or Heanor Town, Belper Town v Lincoln United, Worksop Town v Carlton Town or Shepshed Dynamo, Teversal v Cleethorpes Town or Loughborough University, Kirby Muxloe or AFC Mansfield v Rainworth MW or Dunkirk, and Hinckley or Anstey Nomads v Clipstone or Barton Town.

Elsewhere, in the Buildbase FA Trophy Preliminary Round on Saturday, 13th October, Belper Town are at home to Stamford while Soham Town Rangers host AFC Mansfield.