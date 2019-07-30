Manager Lee Fowler parts company with Ilkeston Town

Ilkeston Town have announced that they have parted company with manager Lee Fowler.

The club cited being unable to agree a new contract with Fowler as the main reason for his departure, the Welshman having guided the Robins to the Midland Football League Premier Division title last season having replaced Martin McIntosh just after Christmas.

A statement on the club's official website read: "We have reluctantly come to a mutual agreement with Lee Fowler to terminate his contract.

"We place on record our gratitude to Lee for his tireless work and professionalism and success he bought the club last season in winning the Midland Football League Premier Division.

"Unfortunately over the past weeks we could not agree on a new contract that suited both parties and have therefore come to this conclusion.

"We wish Lee every success in his future.

Robins chief operating officer Nick Hawkins said: "It's a sad day for the club losing someone of Lee's calibre but inevitably both parties have to be happy and we were not in a position to fulfil the original contract Lee was offered. We have tried tirelessly over the past month to find a common ground but it wasn't to be, we lose a great coach but more importantly a great person and he will be missed by myself, staff and players alike.

"I have no doubt Lee will go onto great things has he has an incredible work ethic and desire to succeed and I will follow his career closely."

Fowler took to social media to explain his departure. He said: "I am leaving Ilkeston Town with a heavy heart but a genuine sense of pride in what we have achieved in a short time as a committed group of players and staff, backed by our passionate fans.

"After the success of winning the league last season, I was determined we should not rest on our laurels. Unfortunately, protracted contract discussions over the summer have failed to resolve outstanding issues.

"Sadly, the vital relationship between myself and the club's owner has frayed to breaking point, and created a situation untenable for both Alan (Hardy) and myself."

"I wish Ilkesotn Town the best for the future. Winning a league title stays in the history book and is not something ever to forget. It's been a real pleasure for us all."

The new BetVictor NPL South East season begins on August 17, with an FA Cup tie against Loughborough University preceding that on Saturday, August 10.

More to follow.