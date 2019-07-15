Manchester United agree deal for Harry Maguire, Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho could be heading back to Liverpool, Man City's Leroy Sane will turn down move to Bayern Munich - and the rest of today's Premier League rumours

Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal with Leicester City for defender Harry Maguire, where he will undergo his medical today. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are set to announce their first signing of the summer with Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott joining on a free transfer. (Football Insider)

The agent of Magpies defender Fabian Schar has met with AC Milan directors over a potential move. It is claimed the Swiss is keen on a switch to Italy. (Calciomarcato)

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has 'given his approval' to a two-year loan back to Liverpool with a buyout clause of £88m. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have become the latest club to register their interest in £20m-rated CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov. Arsenal and Manchester United are also keen. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal's latest £25m bid for Kieran Tierney has been rejected by Scottish champions Celtic. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, the Gunners could turn to full-back Dani Alves, also wanted by Tottenham and Man City, who is still without a club following his release from PSG. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are set to receive another bid from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi, likely to be in the region of £45m. (The Sun)

Manchester City are confident winger Leroy Sane will turn down a move to Bayern Munich - if an official bid was placed. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are leading Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for “unsettled” Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Daily Mail)

Everton, West Ham and Wolves are vying for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa’s signature, though face competition from hometown club Flamengo. (ESPN)

Burnley are plotting a Leeds United raid as they up weigh up moves for Mateusz Klich and Kemar Roofe. (Football Insider)

The Clarets are also said to be lining up a £7m swoop for Genk right-back Joakim Maehle while also holding an interest in teammate Ruslan Malinovskyi. (The Sun)

Brighton are prepared to accept a £45m offer from Leicester for defender Lewis Dunk while Fulham have enquired about Anthony Knockaert’s availability this summer. (The Sun)