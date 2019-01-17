Martin O'Neill 'honoured' to be in charge at Nottingham Forest

Martin O’Neill says he is honoured to have been appointed as Nottingham Forest’s new manager and that he is keen to bring in another City Ground legend as his assistant.

O’Neill was speaking at his first press conference on Thursday having been appointed three days beforehand.

And he couldn’t hide his delight at being back at a place where he excelled as a player.

He said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, it happened so quickly. It goes without saying that it is a privilege and an honour to be manager of this club.

“I am really looking forward to it. It has been a long time since the club has been in the big league so I hope that I can help to rectify that.

“It was great to be here as a player, it was a big part of my life. Nottingham has been good to me but that time has gone, a few generations have gone and all sentimentality apart, I have a job to do.”

O’Neill added that he would now love to bring Roy Keane to Forest as his assistant, the duo having worked together for the Republic of Ireland.

He said: “I would dearly like him to join us.

“Since this has happened very, very quickly, he has a number of things to sort out himself. We have had some discussions here. I would genuinely like him to join us.

“There is a spot open for him. I’m hoping that may happen, but it may not – he has a number of things to consider himself, both personally and professionally.

“He will keep me informed, but I would dearly like him to join us.

“He was a great asset to me when I was the manager and he was the assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland. We had some really great days.”

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Hucknall-born defender Joe Worrall will not be returning from his loan at Glasgow Rangers.

There was talk the 22-year-old could see his season long loan with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers cut short due to Forest’s defensive crisis.

But Rangers boss Gerrard told reporters on Thursday afternoon: “We have spoken to Nottingham Forest.

“Joe will remain here until the end of the season.

“He was superb in the Old Firm match, and we are happy with the job he has done.”

Worrall has 17 appearances for Rangers under his belt so far this season, including experience in the Europa League, as well as the Scottish Premier as they battle it out with Celtic for the championship.

Central defender Worrall had previously enjoyed 56 first team appearances for his hometown Forest.