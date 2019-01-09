Matlock Town sign Tempest but striker Vince departs

Matlock Town have signed Basford United midfielder Greg Tempest - but midfielder Harry Vince has been released.

Tempest, 25, is a former Northern Ireland under-21 international who made 16 appearances for Notts County between 2012 and 2015 before moving to Lincoln City after loan spells with Ilkeston and Boston United. He then played for Nuneaton and at Gainsborough Trinity on loan, eventually signing for Basford during the summer. Tempest will be added to the Matlock squad for Saturday's trip to Witton Albion.

Meanwhile, Boston-based Vince has been released, having been out with an ankle injury picked up in the 4-1 win at league leaders Nantwich Town on November 3. Vince joined Matlock in the summer from Boston United having had a spell on loan with Town last season before a further loan spell at Grantham Town followed.

Vince is the second departure of the week with veteran striker Shaun Harrad having left the Gladiators on Monday before joining Basford.

Matlock also hope to have long term injury victims Michael Williams and Tom Davie back in their squad at Witton, along with captain Adam Yates who missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Lancaster through illness. If selected, Yates will be making his 450th appearance for the Gladiators.