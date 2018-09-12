McIntosh keen to hit the ground running

New Ilkeston Town manager Martin McIntosh reflected on his first few days in the post this week and says he’s keen to hit the ground running.

The Scotsman was appointed on Thursday and oversaw his first game in charge on Saturday, a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Khalsa which ended a six-game winning run.

And while McIntosh admitted there were mitigating factors surrounding the defeat, he feels there will need to be big improvements in the matches ahead.

He said: “I’m not one to call for patience when it comes to me being a new man in charge. I’d rather get results as soon as possible.

“Last weekend we had four players missing for various reasons and one or two playing out of position, so it wasn’t ideal but we never got going.

“Khalsa stopped us playing and we didn’t compete as well as they did. We created a bit more in the second-half but didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“It’s been a tough week for the players as they get used to me and so on and I’m learning about them all the time - I know more about some than others based on the games I’ve seen and by and large I’ve been very impressed.

“We’ll have peaks and troughs along the way like any team but we’re in a great position.”

Ilkeston now prepare to visit Graham St Prims in the FA Vase on Saturday, their opponents currently flying high at the top of the East Midlands Counties League, one level lower than the Robins. McIntosh said: “I’ll be working hard with the players this week as there are areas that will need working on. Hopefully for the cup tie we’ll have the full squad of players back too barring any injuries, and hopefully we’ll also be able to get everyone playing in their correct positions.

“You have to earn the right to win ties like this and as it’s a cup tie anything can happen. We have to win the battle first, it’s the same at any level, and we will have to be better than we were last weekend.”

