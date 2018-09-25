McIntosh: There’s more to come from Robins players

Martin McIntosh hailed another Ilkeston Town win on Saturday as his side continued their impressive season - but emphasised his belief that there is still more to come from his charges.

The new Robins boss has overseen two victories since taking over from Steve Chettle, also making his first signings for the club last week.

And he was happy with what he saw in the 2-0 success over Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday.

He said: “I’m happy with the result and the clean sheet as that’s two of those now in successive games.

“We started well and on the front foot and I felt we were the better team throughout the match.

“They had a good go before half-time and created a couple of good chances, one of which saw a great save from Liam Mitchell to keep us in front.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from the lads as the performance against Boldmere wasn’t fantastic and I think we can do a lot better and we’ll strive to do that every week.

“We weren’t quite as fluent as we should be but with two goals and a clean sheet I can’t complain too much.

“Being a bit more clinical in the final third and better decision making is something we’ll look at improving.”

McIntosh says he’s had little trouble settling in at the New Manor Ground, with an established squad making his job that bit easier.

He said: “I’ve had no problem settling in and getting to know the players whose attitude has been outstanding and they are a joy to work with. We’ve a really good squad of players.”

McIntosh added to the squad for the first time with the acquisition of midfielders Paolo Piliero and Richard Whyman, Piliero having once been part of the youth set up at the old Ilkeston Town over a decade ago.

They have signed on dual registration terms from Clifton All Whites and Loughborough Dynamo respectively.

McIntosh said: “They’re a bit more experienced and I think a lot of the young lads we’ve got perhaps need that experience alongside them, especially in the away games when it can get a little bit physical. They’re two good players to add to the squad.

“There may be others as there is always room for improvement and if we can do that I’ll bring others in, but at the moment there’s not an awful lot wrong given the form.”

New boy Piliero, meanwhile, is excited to be back at the New Manor Ground.

He said: “I know how big the club is and the fantastic fanbase it has. It excited me straight away.

“The management team have a wealth of experience at all levels of football. The gaffer’s career speaks for itself and as a player you want to be around people who have this much experience.

“ My personal aims are to be playing football and helping the team win promotion.

“I’m still hungry for success. I’m conscious that takes hard work both individually and collectively and I cannot wait to get going.”

Whyman too was thrilled to sign, adding: “I am excited to play for one of the most established and best run clubs in the area.

“I cannot wait to play in front of the fans and get cheered on by them and provide them with good performances and help the team win matches.

“I want to win the league. I feel I will add grit and hard work to the side and I’m a natural leader and organiser.”