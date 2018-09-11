New era begins with defeat at Khalsa

Martin McIntosh’s time as Ilkeston Town manager got off to a losing start as the Robins’ six match winning run was brought to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Khalsa.

Dan Westwood scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute after the home side had dominated. The Robins struggled to get back into the game and Ben Morris fired their best chance to level wide of the post late in the second half.

The first chance of the game came to Ilkeston. Forward Malachi Lavelle-Moore showed good skill, controlling the ball on his chest before volleying just wide of the post.

It did not take the home side long to create their first chances of the game as they forced Liam Mitchell into a double save. The ball fell to Leon Miles who forced Mitchell into a good stop before seeing his follow up turned around the post by the Ilkeston ‘keeper.

At the other end Jamie Walker fired straight at Sporting ‘keeper Reece Francis from distance before Robinson showed his aerial threat in Ilkeston penalty area again. He got up at the back post to meet a corner only for his header to come back off the inside of the post.

The home side continued to be a threat from corners and after Dave Meese headed one just wide, they found the back of the net with the next. A corner from the right was missed by everyone except Westwood who turned the ball into the roof of the net to give his side a deserved 1-0 lead at the break.

After the break the home side’s dominance continued.Rico Taylor came close to doubling his side’s lead from the edge of the area, his strike beat Mitchell but beat the post as it went just wide.

At the other end Kyle Dixon looked to pick out Tim Hopkinson but his ball in was just too high for the striker.

Francis was finally forced into action deep into the half, he pushed away Walker’s cross from an awkward angle.

Substitutes from both sides then came close to finding the back of the net. Jay Holdcroft drew a good save from Mitchell, before Morris fired Ilkeston’s last chance to draw level wide of the post, as the home side held on for a deserved 1-0 win.

Related content

Duffers’ Diaries: Patience required as McIntosh takes over at Ilkeston