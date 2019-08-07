New Nottingham Forest defender 'raring to go' ahead of Leeds United test

New Nottingham Forest defender Carl Jenkinson is relishing the challenge of helping the Reds clinch promotion from the Championship.

The 27-year-old right-back arrived on the banks of the River Trent this week from Arsenal, penning a three-year deal at the City Ground.

Jenkinson, who has been capped once by England in 2012, has previous experience with the league after his time with Birmingham City.

Jenkinson said: “I’m really happy that everything has been sorted out now and I’m looking forward to getting to the training ground and meeting the boys.

“From speaking to the head coach, it’s clear that the club has real ambition with the signings that have been made and although it is going to be tough to get out of this league, we’ll give it a real go this year.

“The Championship is a very challenging league.

“It’s physical with a fast tempo and most teams play with a high press. It is a massive challenge but it is a league I’ve played in before so I know what it’s all about and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi was a key factor in Jenkinson signing.

“I liked what he had to say about his footballing philosophy and the way he wants to play,” said Jenkinson.

“I’ve come from a football club that likes to play the right way and I wanted to join a club that plays that same way so that was important to me and the gaffer was very clear on that.”

And added: “I’ve played four games this pre-season and I probably played more than the other Arsenal boys on the tour of America because one of the lads got injured and I ended up playing three games on the bounce.

“I’ve got plenty of minutes in my legs already so I’m raring to go now.”

The Reds travel to Elland Road on Saturday to take on Leeds United (12.30pm kick off).