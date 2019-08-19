Nigerian footballer is granted a trial at Ilkeston Town... and it's all thanks to Twitter

A budding footballer from Nigeria could be set to travel to England and have trials with Ilkeston Town after a tweet he sent to the club went viral.

Kenechukwu Jonathan contacted clubs including Ilkeston, Matlock Town, Grantham Town and Boston United asking how many re-tweets he would have to secure in order for them to offer him what he described as a 'free trial'.

The Robins are so far the only club that have answered his challenge, saying that 1,000 retweets would grant him his wish. That target was achieved within 24 hours.

Now, the club are appealing for help in getting the ball rolling when it comes to enabling Kenechukwu to travel the 3,000 miles to the UK, on the condition he can secure his own passage from West Africa to Erewash including any necessary flights, accommodation, work permits and visas.

Chief operating officer Nick Hawkins said: "We will happily honour the free trial with fees covered. This will not include Kenechukwu's flights and accommodation but I am hopeful we can source this via social media platforms."

Kenechukwu describes himself as a midfielder and plays for Primestar FC in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. He says his dream is to one day turn out for Nigeria's national team, otherwise known as the Super Eagles.