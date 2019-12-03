'No-brainer' for Martin Carruthers to take Ilkeston Town hotseat

Martin Carruthers says it was a ‘no-brainer’ to take on the Ilkeston Town managerial role last week.

The 47-year-old, who was once a player and assistant manager at the New Manor Ground under former boss Nigel Jemson, has joined up once again with his former Basford United colleague Mark Clifford, now the owner of Ilkeston Town and who has stood aside from his head coach duties.

And although Carruthers had hoped to return to the club before too long, he was surprised by how quickly it happened.

He said: “I’ve been in charge of Quorn and spoke to Mark about coming to Ilkeston, but not before next season.

“In the end, things happened pretty quickly and the chance came to make the move now. Things have gone well at Quorn but for me, the chance to come back to Ilkeston given who is here and the potential and aims of the club, was a no-brainer.

“Ultimately, when a chance like this comes along, at a club with fans like this and owners with the ideas they have, it’s one you have to take.”

Carruthers, who guided Basford United to several promotions alongside Clifford, now hopes to continue the good work done by the Robins owner and his players that has seen the Robins become early promotion contenders.

He said: “I want to be part of a fantastic journey here and replicate the success we had at Basford and even see if we can go beyond that and turn this club into a top level non-league outfit.”

Carruthers oversaw a 4-1 defeat at Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday in his first game in charge, with in-form Sutton Coldfield Town heading to the New Manor Ground this weekend.

He said: “Saturday was tough in that the red card for [debutant] Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain cost us badly as had that not happened I felt we’d have won the game.

”It’ll take three or four games to get the players used to what we’re trying to do and to get ideas across but we have a really talented squad and one I don’t think I’ll have to make radical changes to.

“We have a really tough game on Saturday but I hope the fans will get behind us always and buy into what we’ll be doing both on and off the pitch.”