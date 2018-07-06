Nottingham Forest complete signing of Lewis Grabban from AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old joins on a four-year deal and brings a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience under his belt.

Grabban notched a total of 20 goals during the 2017-18 season having spent the first half on loan at Sunderland where he scored 12 times in 18 league starts before another loan switch, this time to Aston Villa, where his eight goals helped Steve Bruce’s side to reach the Championship play-off final.

The striker has also enjoyed successful spells with Rotherham United, AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City.