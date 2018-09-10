Nottingham Forest in line to sign former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace attacker

Forward Bakary Sako is in line to sign for Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

The 30-year-old is a free agent having left Crystal Palace in the summer and is attracting interest from the Reds, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Sako made his name in English football after a number of eye-catching displays during a three-year stay at Wolves between 2012 and 2015.

He was a consistent performer, making 125 appearances and scoring 38 goals, during two Championship and one League One campaign with the club.

It earned him a move to Premier League Palace where he has made 50 appearances and scored eight goals during his three-year stay in London, including six goals in 19 appearances last season.

If Forest boss Aitor Karanka seals a deal for the Mali forward then it will be the club’s 13th signing of the summer and there could be more to come, with speculation striker Karim Ansarifard is on his way to the City Ground.