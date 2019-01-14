Nottingham Forest loanee Jordan Smith excited by Manfield Town challenge

New loan signing Jordan Smith says he’s excited to be spending time with Mansfield Town after joining from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

Smith, 24, will fight for his his place alongside Conrad Logan and Jake Kean, with another goalkeeper, Bobby Olejnik, out for the season with injury.

But Smith says he’s ready for the challenge.

He said: “I’ve come here to improve and I believe I can do that here as there are very high standards. That will hopefully push me to the places that I want to go to in my career.

“I’ve come here for game time but I’m very respectful of the goalkeepers that are here currently.

““I’m absolutely sure that there is a fight on my hands, and it’s not a given that I will get the shirt. But, I would like to think that I have a great chance to prove in training and throughout the rest of the season why I should be playing.

“Then, if and when I do play, I will prove week-in, week-out why I should keep that shirt.

“I’m really excited. I’m a local boy, I come from round here and live in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. This is a club I have always kept my eye on, and it’s really exciting now that it’s a place that’s on the up.”