Nottingham Forest secure victory at Alfreton Town in opening friendly

Nottingham Forest ran out 2-1 winners at Alfreton Town on Saturday in both sides' opening pre-season friendly.

It took a late goal from Karim Ansarifard to earn Forest the win with new boss Sabri Lamouchi watching from the sidelines, while National League North side Alfreton gave as good as they got for much of the encounter.

Dec Bacon but Billy Heath's men in front on 16 minutes, capitalising on a slip by Forest defender Joe Worrall.

However, Forest were level by half-time as Lewis Grabban's cross was knocked down by Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson was able to fire home.

The winner then came seven minutes from time as new signing Sammy Ameobi pulled the ball back for Ansarifard to slot home from close range.