Nottingham Forest set to make ANOTHER signing as former West Brom ace is linked

Nottingham Forest could be about to make their 16th signing of the summer with the acquisition of free agent Claudio Yacob.

The 31-year-old Argentine left West Bromwich Albion in the summer after six years in the Premier League with the Baggies where he made over 170 appearances.

He's made three appearances for Argentina, scoring once, having begun his career in his home country with Racing Club.

On Wednesday, Forest brought in Greek midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis on a free following his release from Olympiacos.