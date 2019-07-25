Nottingham Forest striker edges closer to Scotland return, Huddersfield Town keep tabs on Chelsea youngster, Arsenal starlet is a wanted man

News from across the Championship (25th July 2019).

Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, who could be sold by the Blues this summer. (Goal)

Championship sides looking to loan Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe have some stiff competition, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg said to be keen on a move. (Independent)

Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is believed to be edging closer to a return to Scotland, with a loan move to St Johnstone said to be on the cards. (Evening Telegraph)

Leeds United appear to have big competition for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ivan Sunjic, with AC Milan now also believed to be on his tail. (Calciomercato)

Leeds could yet land either Lazio’s Felipe Calceido or Fenerbahce’s Michael Frey, after both players were subject to failed transfer attempts from rival suitors. (Football League World)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has scoffed at claims Sheffield Wednesday are after defender Clark Robertson, claiming there’s ‘no truth’ in the links. (BBC Radio Sheffield)

A host of European sides are said to be after Fulham wonderkid Matt O’Reilly, with Braga and Hertha Berlin among those after the 18-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United are apparently plotting a move for Hull City sensation Jarrod Bowen, with Steve Bruce said to be a big fan of his former player. (The Chronicle)

Swansea City are believed to be chasing Watford defender Ben Wilmot, who spent the second half of last season with Udinese. (Wales Online)