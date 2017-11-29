OPINION: Will Mark Warburton’s Nottingham Forest side learn from Cardiff City lessons?

Following a loss at home to Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City in the Championship, Reds blogger Steve Corry assesses whether Forest fans will ever see Mark Warburton’s side ever mix it up with the division’s most physical teams.
And if they need to...
Following a loss at home to Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City in the Championship, Reds blogger Steve Corry assesses whether Forest fans will ever see Mark Warburton’s side ever mix it up with the division’s most physical teams.
And if they need to...
Almost Done!
Registering with Ilkeston Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.