Phillip Cocu disappointed not to turn possession into points as Derby County are held

Phillip Cocu was pleased with his Derby County side's work-rate but frustrated the Rams couldn't take all three points at home to Swansea on Saturday.

The goalless draw was the Dutchman's first home game in charge and saw neither side able to find the attacking spark needed to get a winner, Martyn Waghorn also seeing a first-half penalty saved.

READ THE MATCH REPORT HERE

And Cocu felt one decisive moment could have been enough.

He said: "It's disappointing we couldn't win the game. The best opportunity we had of course was the penalty but it was a good save.

"That was an important moment. If we get the goal it lifts us and we probably play better and more confident.

"In the end, we perhaps at times didn't play with enough tempo and then at times too much tempo which saw us then give away possession.

"It was difficult to create a good chance in the first-half and in the second-half we locked Swansea up and stopped them creating as much, but crosses and final passes weren't as good as they could have been."

Cocu added that his half-time decision to swap George Evans for debutant Jamie Paterson was with attack in mind.

He said: "We needed to get the midfield further forward. George did well but we needed more presence in the pockets going forward to get nearer the goal. So accelerating the forward play was the intention.

"In the end I was pleased with how hard we worked and that we were well organised and hard to break down at the back, but I was disappointed we couldn't give the fans that created a great atmosphere the win we all wanted."

Derby now prepare to head to Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup first round.