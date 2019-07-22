Phillip Cocu happy with Derby County side as Burton are beaten

Phillip Cocu was happy with what he saw from his Derby County side after seeing them beat Burton Albion 5-2 on Saturday.

Martyn Waghorn hit a hat-trick with Mason Bennett and Max Bird also on target in what was the Rams’ - and Cocu’s - first friendly on UK soil.

And the Dutchman was impressed.

He said: ““I am very satisfied about the way we played the game.

“Sometimes you can miss some chances and get a draw, but we scored five goals and got a good win.

“When we play with a high rhythm of passing and that movement, that is what I want to see. We scored some great goals and we can be satisfied.

“I think it was all very positive for us. We had some big loads in training as well this week, especially yesterday, and I am pleased with not only the football but the physical development of the team.”

On Waghorn’s hat-trick, he added: “It is always important for the feeling of a striker to score goals.

“For his confidence, and for the team, it puts them in a good place.

“We saw some good finishes today and we created a lot of possibilities.

“If the strikers have the patience to stay in their positions and arrive in the final third then that is what can happen.”

Derby are due to host Spanish side Girona at Pride Park Stadium on Thursday night, kick-off 7.45pm.