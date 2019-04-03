Port Vale close to being sold - and the best of Wednesday’s League One and Two news

Port Vale are closer to being sold after entering a ‘confidentiality and exclusivity’ agreement with potential buyers Carol and Kevin Shanahan.

Vale were first put up for sale by current owner Norman Smurthwaite in 2016 but it is now believed they have reached ‘a significant point in the sale process’.

“There has been a great deal of dialogue between the two parties over the last 10 days,” said chief executive Colin Garlick.

“There is still much work to be done as Carol and Kevin work through the legal process and the English Football League compliance procedure.

“I, along with my staff, will be doing all we can to help them during this time.”

Northampton Town trio Junior Morias, Jordan Turnbull and Shaun McWilliams are set to be available for this weekend’s trip to Notts County.

McWilliams made his comeback on Saturday, playing 55 minutes while Turnbull and Morias near a return. Luton Town boss Mick Harford has revealed a number of Premier League clubs are watching his players.

The Hatters chief believes he has some outstanding talent in his squad, with full-backs Jack Stacey and James Justin just some of the standout performers.

“We’ve got some good players here and I’m sure that people will be looking,” said Harford, who has helped James Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Sonny Bradley and Matty Pearson thrive too.

“I get a list of scouts that attend our games and there’s always a lot of Premier League and Championship scouts watching our players, so it’s testament to them that they’re doing well.”

Gary Bowyer has signed a new two-year deal to remain as Bradford City manager beyond the end of the season.

Bowyer has won just one of his opening five games as Bantams boss with the club rooted to the bottom of League One.

City’s chances of survival are looking bleak as they remain six points adrift but whatever happens, Bowyer has been chosen as the man to take the club forward.

Charlton Athletic will approach former Birmingham City boss Lee Clark - if Lee Bowyer leaves for Queens Park Rangers.

Reports on Tuesday claimed Bowyer is keen on speaking to the Championship club with his Addicks contract up at the end of the season.

And if Bowyer is allowed to hold discussions with the Rs, Clark is high on owner Roland Duchatelet’s list of candidates.

Clark has been out of work since his short spell at Bury two years ago having managed at Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Kilmarnock.

Coventry City have been issued a formal notice that they could be expelled from the EFL following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the 72 clubs.

The EFL wrote to every one of its clubs on Tuesday to convene a meeting to discuss the Sky Blue’s place in the Football League.

Coventry have been asked to provide a full update to the EFL’s board by April 11 regarding their stadium situation for the 2019/20 season.

It is believed that as many as five EFL clubs have offered to provide a groundshare for Mark Robins’ side for next season.

Rochdale are set to announce their new manager on Wednesday morning.

The Dale have been without a permanent manager since March 4 after sacking Keith Hill, who spent six years at Spotland.

There has been no indication as to who will succeed Hill, however the bookmakers have backed current caretaker boss Brian Barry-Murphy for the role.

Elsewhere, Southend have appointed former Tottenham assistant Kevin Bond as their boss until the summer while Walsall’s Maz Kouhyar is set to be out for 10 months with an ACL injury.