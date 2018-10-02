Praise for Derby County keeper Carson as he makes 150th appearance

Manager Frank Lampard was full of praise for Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson after the experienced stopper clocked up 150 Derby appearances last weekend.

That run includes 125 consecutive appearances stretching back to January 2016, and Lampard says his value to the club is huge.

He said: “I’m delighted to have him and to turn up and have a goalkeeper of his quality and personality in the dressing room.

“His numbers speak for themselves and for anyone to play at this level and that many games back-to-back is fantastic and long may it continue.

“He’s always been hugely talented since he was a young player. He’s been to several clubs but I think he’s improved which will be down to his professionalism and work ethic.

“He’s very talented and great with the younger players too.

“He’s great with the squad generally and first and foremost he is a really talented goalkeeper. Scott can play in any league at any level, he is a top-class goalkeeper.

“To play at this level for that many games back to back, he has all the great attributes, so well done to Scott and long may it continue.”

