Premier League Live: Is this Serie A star headed to Liverpool? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Liverpool weigh up a mega-money move for a Serie A star, while Arsenal plot move for Man United favourite Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Rumour Mill: Antonio Conte heading for Real Madrid, while Manchester United and Chelsea want Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey